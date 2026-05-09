Red Sox Can Breathe Easier Now With Ranger Suárez

The Boston Red Sox certainly avoided a scare with lefty starter Ranger Suárez.

The 30-year-old was excellent in his last start on May 3 against the Houston Astros and didn't allow a run, but was forced to exit after four innings due to a hamstring injury. While this is the case, Suárez won't actually miss any time. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey wrote on X that Suárez will make his next start during the club's upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Ranger Suárez will pitch in the Philly series, they’re not sure which game yet but seems likely to be Tuesday. [Payton Tolle] will start Saturday and [Brayan Bello] will pitch on Sunday, possibly coming in for bulk again but he may have a normal start. TBD," McCaffrey wrote.

The Red Sox Ace Is Alright After Leaving His Last Start Early

Apr 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boston will begin a three-game set against the Phillies beginning on Tuesday. Boston needs Suárez if the Red Sox want to really turn this thing around. Overall, the club has started to trend in the right direction under Chad Tracy. The club is 7-5 since he replaced Alex Cora. The biggest reason why has been the pitching. Over the last 15 days, Boston is fourth in baseball with a 2.79 team ERA. Suárez is leading Boston's staff with a 2.77 ERA on the season so far in seven starts across his first 39 innings pitched in a Red Sox uniform.

With Garrett Crochet on the Injured List, the Red Sox already are missing one of their top starter. Boston has the depth to get through most pitching injuries, but now isn't the time for the club to lose a hurler.

After taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Boston now is 17-22 on the season. The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East at 26-13. The Rays are in second place in the division at 25-13. The Toronto Blue Jays are technically in third place in the division at 17-21. While this is the case, the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are all tied with 17 wins. But the Blue Jays have 21 losses, whereas the Red Sox and Orioles have 22 losses.

The Red Sox have started to look better and the pitching is the biggest reason why. Fortunately, the club's most consistent starter of the season so far isn't going anywhere.