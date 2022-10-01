Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights

Ceddanne Rafaela might be the most-electric Boston Red Sox prospect in the entire farm system after a ridiculous breakout season.

Rafaela started the year as the No. 28 prospect but jumped all the way up to No. 3 according to MLB Pipeline after a season where he could do no wrong.

The 22-year-old was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year and was named to Major League Baseball's Futures Game during the All-Star break.

The Red Sox named Rafaela the organization's Minor League Defensive Player of the Year, which was extremely well warranted.

The versatile Rafaela logged 92 games in center field, 21 games at shortstop and one game at second base this season. The rising prospect also has logged time at third base and corner outfield in previous seasons.

The budding star has drawn many comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who shined in both the infield and outfield while coming up the system. Whether he meets those lofty expectations or not, he ability to flash the leather is undisputed.

Here are the top plays from Rafaela's breakout campaign:

One from last year just for fun:

The bulk of Rafaela's playing time was in the outfield, which swayed the amount of highlights out there, but he's no slouch in the infield either. Wherever he ends up on the diamond, he will serve as a defensive asset.

Rafaela can hit too, he posted a .299 average with 63 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, 28 steals (in 35 attempts) and a .880 OPS in 116 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

Rafaela will be one of the top prospects to watch during the 2023 campaign.

More MLB: Here's Eight Teams Reportedly In Pursuit Of Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts