Skip to main content

Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights

Rafaela could be the Red Sox's next Gold Glove winner

Ceddanne Rafaela might be the most-electric Boston Red Sox prospect in the entire farm system after a ridiculous breakout season.

Rafaela started the year as the No. 28 prospect but jumped all the way up to No. 3 according to MLB Pipeline after a season where he could do no wrong. 

The 22-year-old was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year and was named to Major League Baseball's Futures Game during the All-Star break. 

The Red Sox named Rafaela the organization's Minor League Defensive Player of the Year, which was extremely well warranted. 

The versatile Rafaela logged 92 games in center field, 21 games at shortstop and one game at second base this season. The rising prospect also has logged time at third base and corner outfield in previous seasons.

The budding star has drawn many comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who shined in both the infield and outfield while coming up the system. Whether he meets those lofty expectations or not, he ability to flash the leather is undisputed.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Here are the top plays from Rafaela's breakout campaign:

One from last year just for fun:

The bulk of Rafaela's playing time was in the outfield, which swayed the amount of highlights out there, but he's no slouch in the infield either. Wherever he ends up on the diamond, he will serve as a defensive asset.

Rafaela can hit too, he posted a .299 average with 63 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, 28 steals (in 35 attempts) and a .880 OPS in 116 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

Rafaela will be one of the top prospects to watch during the 2023 campaign.

More MLB: Here's Eight Teams Reportedly In Pursuit Of Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Here's Eight Teams Reportedly In Pursuit Of Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, Top Shortstops

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Rich Hill Names Team He Still Wishes To Play For Before Retirement

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Triston Casas Visualized Home Run Off Of Gerrit Cole For Years

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Trevor Story Sustains Additional Ailment On Top Of Heel Injury

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Bryan Mata
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox's No. 1 Pitching Prospect Bryan Mata To Join Team In Toronto

By Scott Neville