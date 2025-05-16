Red Sox City Connect Jerseys: All You Need To Know, Including Picture
The Boston Red Sox have unveiled their brand new City Connect jerseys.
Boston hinted on social media a big announcement on Thursday and it ended up being the announcement of their brand new jerseys. This was expected and was proven even more when the video shared on social media featured the Green Monster. For months, the design of the jerseys was hinted to be inspired by the Green Monster and that ended up being the case. You can check out a picture of the jersey below as well as the team's announcement.
Back in March, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy joined the "Fenway Rundown" podcast and said the design of the jerseys would be considered "controversial" by some.
"I can tell you that they will be controversial,” Kennedy said. “And I think you’re on the right track in terms of the color scheme that you mentioned...There might be a theme with a certain wall in left field...
"I always have to remind people like my dad and others, these uniforms are not for you,” Kennedy said. “They are for the players and for the next generation of fans."
Now, the jerseys are out officially after leaks initially shared the images on social media. Boston will break the jerseys out for the first time on Friday night as it welcomes old friend Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves to Fenway Park. Did they get it right?
