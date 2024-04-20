Red Sox DFA Veteran Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Organization
The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Friday involving a veteran hurler.
Boston recently called up reliever Joe Jacques to the big league club and he made one appearance. Jacques pitched 1 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians and allowed one earned run.
Although he was just called up to the big leagues, the Red Sox designated him for assignment after just one outing, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox designated Joe Jacques for assignment," Cotillo said.
Jacques was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 33rd round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Manhattan College. He worked his way up through the Pirates' farm system and made it all the way to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.
Pittsburgh didn't protect Jacques from selection in the Rule-5 Draft and Boston selected him ahead of the 2023 campaign. The lefty shined in the minor leagues and compiled a 2.54 ERA and 35-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 innings pitched with the Worcester Red Sox and earned his first promotion to the big leagues.
Jacques appeared in 23 games last season with Boston and had a 5.06 ERA and 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
Now that he has been designated for assignment, clubs will have one week to place a waiver claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, he could either return to the Red Sox's farm system or possibly enter free agency.
No matter what happens next, hopefully, he is able to find success.
More MLB: Dodgers Viewed As Top Landing Spot For Red Sox Slugger If He's Traded