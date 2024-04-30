Red Sox Elite Prospect Nearing Return From Injury Making MLB Debut Possible
The Boston Red Sox could add a very intriguing hurler to the roster soon.
Boston's pitching has taken a massive step forward this season. The Red Sox struggled last season due in large part to their pitching. Boston didn't make many additions but the club's internal options have looked completely different this season.
The Red Sox's starting rotation has been arguably the best in baseball this season and the bullpen has been solid although there is room for growth. One player who could end up adding more depth is former elite prospect Bryan Mata.
Mata signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2016 and has worked his way up the organization ever since. He was Boston's No. 7 prospect in 2023 and could end up helping the team in the not-so-distant future.
The 24-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Spring Training but is nearing a return to action, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Right-hander Bryan Mata, who suffered a hamstring injury in spring training that put him on the injured list for the first month of the season, is slated to throw his first live batting practice session at the end of this week," Speier said. "If all goes well, he could start a rehab assignment either next week or the following one. Because Mata is out of minor league options, he’ll either have to earn a roster spot by the end of a 30-day rehab assignment or be removed from the 40-man roster."
Mata has a career 3.41 ERA in 97 games across six seasons in the minor leagues. He boasts a blistering fastball and has been a prospect to watch for years but injuries have derailed him. It seems like he may finally be healthy and it could make sense to bring him up to the big leagues and give him a chance in the bullpen.
