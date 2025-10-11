Red Sox Floated As Trade Landing Spot For Cy Young Winner In Dream Deal
The Boston Red Sox need to make some massive moves in the coming months in order to continue progressing toward a World Series.
The Red Sox have talent a lot of big steps in the right direction this year, but the next few trade and free agency decisions could make or break the franchise. There's one dream trade the Red Sox could pursue, though it's unlikely.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently listed the Red Sox has a potential trade destination for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal is entering the final year of his contract in 2026, which could result in a trade if the Tigers aren't able to re-sign him.
Tarik Skubal's contract is slowly running out
"The Boston Red Sox need to make up for the Walker Buehler mistake from last winter. They brought him in to be the No. 2 behind Garrett Crochet and he was inconsistent and frustrating for much of the season," Wilcox wrote. "Adding Skubal would not only help the Red Sox forget about Buehler, but it will also help them avenge an early playoff exit to rival New York Yankees this October. The Red Sox had an interesting start to the 2025 season between the Rafael Devers drama, losing their starting first baseman to injury and then the fallout from abruptly trading Devers.
"All of that masked their pitching problem, which was headlined by Buehler’s shortcomings. Skubal can solve a lot of those problems. I think the Red Sox might have actually gotten better offensively once they moved past Devers, so in theory, they should still have some good bats returning. I’m sure they’ll be interested in adding some offensive depth as well, but giving Crochet a running mate is the easiest way to level this team up over the winter."
Any Skubal trade talk is purely speculative at this point. It could make sense for the Tigers to trade their ace, but given the fact that they're among the best teams in the American League, holding onto him in hopes of a World Series push makes more sense.
However, if they do use him as a trade chip, the Red Sox could be the perfect suitor. They have the prospect capital and young talent, like Marcelo Mayer or Kristian Campbell, to move in order to land Skubal. Either way, this idea lives in the dreams of fans right now. There's nothing to indicate it could come true, though the next six to eight months could change a lot.
