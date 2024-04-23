Red Sox Linked To Two-Time All-Star, Former Batting Champ As Trade Option
The Boston Red Sox have been given a difficult hand injury-wise this season, but have found ways to win games.
Boston currently is 13-10 on the young season despite losing three starting pitchers to injuries along with Triston Casas, Vaughn Grissom, Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, and Tyler O'Neill to different ailments of their own.
The Red Sox certainly have been surprising. Boston should get reinforcements back soon like Devers, O'Neill, and Grissom, but it will take a while for some of the other players. Many expected the Red Sox to struggle this season and ultimately become sellers around the trade deadline but if they keep finding ways to win, this could change.
Boston has a great farm system and already has surprised people. If the Red Sox do decide to add to the roster rather than subtract, one player who was floated as a possible trade option is Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Shortstop wasn't a problem for the Red Sox through April 3. That's when they had Trevor Story, who was giving them elite defense out there," Rymer said. The 31-year-old fractured a bone in his left shoulder on that play, resulting in surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the year. It's a brutal blow for a team that had been playing well above expectations at the outset...
"Potential Solutions: Ha-Seong Kim, Willy Adames, Tim Anderson, (and) Paul DeJong...Between Anderson and DeJong, the latter might be the better fit for Boston. It's been a while since he was an effective hitter, but his defense at short is typically on the strong side."
Anderson at one point was one of the top infielders in baseball. He was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022 but struggled in 2023. The 30-year-old led the American League with a .335 batting average in 2019 and won a Silver Slugger award in 2020.
If the Marlins do decide to trade Anderson, he could make a lot of sense for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Have 'Serious Concern' About Star Slugger Due To Devastating Injury