Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Tosses Four Scoreless Innings
Five Reds players saw action in the Arizona Fall League on Thursday.
Tyler Callihan played left field and went 0-4 with a run scored and a walk. Callihan is hitting .323 with an OPS of .851 in the AFL.
Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 0-4 with a walk. Arroyo is hitting .286 with an OPS of .713 in the fall.
Matt McLain played second base and went 1-2 with three walks. McLain is hitting .455 with a 1.556 OPS.
Connor Phillips pitched in relief and tossed four innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed four hits, walked a batter, and struck out five. Phillips's ERA is at 6.10 this fall.
Luis Mey picked up his fourth save of the fall with a scoreless ninth inning. Mey has yet to surrender a run this fall.
The Glendale Desert Dogs won 9-5 and improved to 9-5 on the season.
