Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Tosses Four Scoreless Innings

It's been an up and down 2024 season for Phillips.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zach Dalin-Imagn Images
Zach Dalin-Imagn Images
Five Reds players saw action in the Arizona Fall League on Thursday.

Tyler Callihan played left field and went 0-4 with a run scored and a walk. Callihan is hitting .323 with an OPS of .851 in the AFL.

Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 0-4 with a walk. Arroyo is hitting .286 with an OPS of .713 in the fall.

Matt McLain played second base and went 1-2 with three walks. McLain is hitting .455 with a 1.556 OPS.

Connor Phillips pitched in relief and tossed four innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed four hits, walked a batter, and struck out five. Phillips's ERA is at 6.10 this fall.

Luis Mey picked up his fourth save of the fall with a scoreless ninth inning. Mey has yet to surrender a run this fall.

The Glendale Desert Dogs won 9-5 and improved to 9-5 on the season.

Published
