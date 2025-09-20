Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Infielder Elly De La Cruz Breaks Homerless Streak in Win Over Cubs

A much-needed home run for De La Cruz on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds used five home runs on Friday night to defeat the Cubs 7-4 at Great American Ball Park.

Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz went back-to-back in the sixth inning. It was Steer's second home run of the night. De La Cruz followed with his 20th home run of the season and his first in 43 games.

After hitting 18 home runs in the first half, De La Cruz had hit just one home run since the All-Star break before tonight.

His teammates were very happy for him.

"We are really close, everybody in the clubhouse," De La Cruz said. "We are happy for each other. When somebody is doing good, we are all happy."

Through his struggles of late, De La Cruz said he's had to keep his mind strong.

"Keep the mind strong. This game is all about mentality...Just come to the ballpark with the same mentality, positive every day."

De La Cruz seems to play his best when he's playing with the free-flowing energy and having fun. That seems to have been missing lately.

"I was so happy for him," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "On a personal note, but certainly getting that extra run, we will take every one we can get. If we can get him going the last 8-10 games, man would that help."

Francona is right. The Reds' offense is much better when De La Cruz is hitting.

You can listen to Francona, De La Cruz, and Steer's postgame comments below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis