Cincinnati Reds Infielder Elly De La Cruz Breaks Homerless Streak in Win Over Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds used five home runs on Friday night to defeat the Cubs 7-4 at Great American Ball Park.
Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz went back-to-back in the sixth inning. It was Steer's second home run of the night. De La Cruz followed with his 20th home run of the season and his first in 43 games.
After hitting 18 home runs in the first half, De La Cruz had hit just one home run since the All-Star break before tonight.
His teammates were very happy for him.
"We are really close, everybody in the clubhouse," De La Cruz said. "We are happy for each other. When somebody is doing good, we are all happy."
Through his struggles of late, De La Cruz said he's had to keep his mind strong.
"Keep the mind strong. This game is all about mentality...Just come to the ballpark with the same mentality, positive every day."
De La Cruz seems to play his best when he's playing with the free-flowing energy and having fun. That seems to have been missing lately.
"I was so happy for him," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "On a personal note, but certainly getting that extra run, we will take every one we can get. If we can get him going the last 8-10 games, man would that help."
Francona is right. The Reds' offense is much better when De La Cruz is hitting.
You can listen to Francona, De La Cruz, and Steer's postgame comments below:
