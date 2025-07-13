Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Gets Emotional Over 2,000th Career Win

Inside The Reds

Francona got his 2,000th career win on Sunday against the Rockies.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) jokes with manager Terry Francona (77) as he’s pulled in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) jokes with manager Terry Francona (77) as he’s pulled in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 on Saturday to give manager Terry Francona his 2,000th career win.

Francona wanted to win so badly today, but not because of his 2,000th win.

"I wanted to win today so bad to get us three games over .500," Francona said. "I was so nervous about that because we got a break now and the guys can regroup."

The Reds are 50-47 going into the All-Star break. Francona got emotional when the players shared with him how much they cared about him.

"I guarantee you it's reciprocated," he continued. "It's not often that I get a little choked up. That hit me pretty hard. It's a great place. There are a lot of good people here and it's a great place."

Nick Martinez has nothing but great things to say about Francona.

"He has completely changed expectations around here while also keeping it light," Martinez said. "We are having a lot of fun playing for him."

He added that it meant a lot to be on the mound for that game and that he got a copy of the lineup card that he will hang up at his house.

Spencer Steer also raved about his manager.

"It just shows how much he cares and how much he invests in us," Steer said. "We appreciate everything he does for us and what he does for this ball club. It's cool to see him react like that."

You can watch and listen to Francona and the players react to his milestone win below:

Greg Kuffner
