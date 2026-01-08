Cincinnati Reds Reach Deal With Key Player, Avoid Arbitration

The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $4 million deal with Spencer Steer to avoid arbitration. according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Steer will be heading into his fifth season with Cincinnati. In 2025, the veteran slashed .238/.312/.411 with 44 extra-base hits. He provides the Reds with lots of versatility defensively, having played left field, right field, and first base in 2025. He was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award last season.

Steer was acquired by the Reds when they sent starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

In four seasons, Steer has slashed .243/.329/.421 with 66 home runs.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Twins in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon. He made his MLB debut with Cincinnati in September of 2022 against the Colorado Rockies and went 2-2 with a home run.

You can see Feinsand's full post below:

Spencer Steer and the Reds have agreed to a $4 million deal to avoid arbitration, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 8, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



