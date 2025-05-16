Cincinnati Reds Should Make This Huge Trade That Could Help Turnaround Season
The Cincinnati Reds have scuffled at the plate often this season. During the winter there was an obvious need that the front office failed to address.
That needs to change now and it could with one trade.
The Chicago White Sox have the most coveted target on the market this trade deadline season. Luis Robert Jr. is an ideal trade target for a Reds team that needs a boost at the plate.
The Reds should offer pitching prospect Chase Petty and shortstop prospect Edwin Arroyo for Robert.
This offer makes sense for two reasons. The Reds have aspirations to be a pitching factory and the fact that Arroyo is blocked from making the major league roster as a shortstop. Both are certainly talented, but you need give up something to get something and the Reds will likely be bidding against a number of other teams.
Robert would be a perfect fit in center field for the Reds. He could also slide over to right field if the Reds wanted to keep TJ Friedl in center. Robert showcased his glove multiple times in the Chicago White Sox series win at Great American Ballpark.
You may look at his current batting average and question whether this is an upgrade, but he has a track record of impressing. In 2023 he won a Silver Slugger after finishing with a 130 OPS+. He had a down year in 2024 and has a slow start this season, but moving to a contending team will reignite him.
The White Sox may slow play this and try to wait until the last minute to get the best offer, but if it were up to the Reds, they should not have let him leave Cincinnati after Thursday’s game.