Cincinnati Reds May Get Answer to Major Free Agent Question in Near Future
In this story:
It feels as though the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes is reaching its crescendo. A decision will be coming soon.
Earlier on Monday reports surfaced that the Pittsburgh Pirates had made Schwarber a four-year offer north of $100 million. Later on that day we saw reports that thePhiladelphia Phillies may begin considering contingencies. Now we have confirmation that the Reds are in “wait and see” mode after having made their pitch.
Gordon Whittenmeyer released an article very late on Monday night talking about the fact the Reds are waiting to hear Schwarber’s decision. In that article, he referenced a conversation with reporters that Nick Krall had on Monday in which he was asked how he feels the Reds' offer stands up to the competition.
“I’m not sure,” Krall answered. “He’s a really good player that obviously fits on any team.”
Suitors that have been consistently reported are the Phillies, Reds, Orioles, Mets, and Pirates. There have been multiple reports of other teams checking in on the free agent slugger at the very least. It’s not often a man who just clubbed 56 homers is available to the highest bidder.
Yet here we are. Reporters all over the country have cited Schwarber’s desire to return home and have basically labeled the Phillies as the favorites to retain him, but include the Reds as the favorite to sign him if he spurns the Phillies.
The report on Monday talking about the Phillies' impatience with the process doesn’t specifically reference Schwarber. However, Philadelphia President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, did reference some conversations they’ve been having and that “some of them haven't moved forward in some cases.”
The belief is that Schwarber is still most likely to go back to the Phillies, but no one will be surprised if he picks the Reds. It is clear that whoever he picks, a decision is close.
