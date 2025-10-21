Cincinnati Reds Should Trade for Exciting Outfielder to Spark Offense
After making the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013, the Reds need to build on the positive momentum. With one of the best rotations in all of Major League Baseball, the front office should be aggressive this offseason.
Cincinnati's offense significantly underperformed in 2025. They ranked 17th in batting average, 21st in home runs, 15th in on-base percentage, 21st in slugging percentage, and 19th in stolen bases. If they want to be a serious contender in 2026, they need to add a difference maker to the lineup.
"We’ve got to improve both aspects of our position players," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier this month. “I think we need to improve across the board offensively. We had guys that had down years. Some of it’s going to be internal. Some of it might be bringing somebody in from the outside."
That difference maker should be outfielder Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox. There have been rumors around Duran since the middle of the 2025 season. With the depth the Red Sox have in the outfield, the energetic outfielder should be available.
Duran is still just 29 years old, possesses elite athleticism, and plays the game with high energy.
Two years ago, the Reds were third in the league in stolen bases. Last year, they regressed to 19th, largely due to a lack of aggression on the basepaths. Terry Francona and the coaching staff need to get back to being aggressive on the bases, similar to the 2023 team. Duran would help with that in a big way. He has stolen 82 bases over the last three seasons.
The Reds lacked power in 2025. Duran had 70+ extra-base hits in each of the last two seasons.
In 2025, he regressed and still slashed .256/.332/.442 with 70 extra-base hits in 157 games.
He fits multiple needs and is also a plus defender in the outfield. Plus, he's under team control through the 2029 season.
On top of all that, the Red Sox need pitching, which is a position of strength for Cincinnati.
If the front office wants to be serious about contending in 2026, this is the kind of move that moves the needle for fans. You have a window that is going to be closing quickly with guys like Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, and others.
It's time to be aggressive.
