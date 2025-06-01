INSTANT REACTION: Nick Martinez Struggles Reds Drop Series to Cubs With 7-3 Loss
CINCINNATI -- Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez, who had a spectacular month of May, was roughed up Sunday afternoon in Chicago against the Cubs. He didn't make it out of the fifth inning, as the Reds tagged him for five earned runs in a 7-3 loss.
The Reds bats, besides and Elly De La Cruz two-run home run in the sixth inning, were held heavily in check by Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Cubs bullpen.
Cincinnati is now two games under .500 at 29-31.
Let's look at some key takeaways from the Reds 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
Nick Martinez gets roughed up
After a stellar month of May, Nick Martinez got off to a rough start in June on Sunday in Chicago. In just 4 2/3 innings pitched, the Reds' right-hander allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks.
While Martinez threw 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes, Martinez got knocked around by a Cubs lineup that had only scored four runs over the first two games of the series.
The Reds need Martinez. He may not have the gas that Hunter Greene throws or the craftiness of Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo, but he has the ability to be efficient. That's what the Reds have to have every time he takes the mound. They didn't on Sunday.
Reds offense is anemic again
For the second straight game, the Reds did not have a chance with a runner in scoring position. That's about as low as it gets. It's one thing to struggle offensively, but it's another thing to not have a runner in scoring position one game and then just one chance the next game.
Once again, this series was one where the Reds jumped on the Cubs Friday 6-2 to take the first game of the series. But over the last two games, the Reds bats were virtually non-existent.
Cincinnati only scored two runs across the final two games. On Saturday, the Reds were 1-28 against Cubs pitching. Sunday wasn't much better for the Reds, as they went 4-30 against Cubs pitching.
Emotional day for Elly De La Cruz
Playing in his first game following the passing of his sister, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit a towering, 423-foot home run just inside the right field foul pole.
It was part of a good day for the Reds shortstop, who had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk on Sunday.
This is another example of the power of sports. De La Cruz not only played the day after his sister passed away, but he hit a signature towering home run and had a good overall day at the plate. There's a human side to sports, and it's important to remember that.
Notes and observations
- Despite another anemic performance, Reds hitters struck out just a combined six times on Sunday.
- The Cubs went 4-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits.
On deck
The Reds return home this week for a six-game homestand. Cincinnati will take on National League Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday-Wednesday and then, following an off day Thursday, welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series.
Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA) will get the ball Monday night against Brewers right-hander Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA).
First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. In addition, the game will air nationally on Fox Sports 1.
