Latest Trade Gives Cincinnati Reds' Better Chance of Winning NL Central

A big trade in the National League Central! On Tuesday morning, the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals that will send eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado to Arizona, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

It's the second big deal in the past week in the division. Over the weekend, the Chicago Cubs signed free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal.

With the Arenado news, the Cardinals are currently projected to finish last in the NL Central and their odds to win the division are +2000, according to FanDuel.

Here are the remaining division teams and their respective odds to win the division:

Chicago Cubs +125

Milwaukee Brewers +195

Cincinnati Reds +390

Pittsburgh Pirates +1100

The last time the Reds won the NL Central was in 2012, when they went 97-65, led by Joey Votto and Johhny Cueto.

The Reds certainly have the pitching staff to be able to win the division in 2026 with the likes of Hunter Greene, Brady Singer, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder, but do they have enough offense?

In 2025, the Reds had just four players who qualified with an OPS over .700: Elly De La Cruz (.776), TJ Friedl (.742), Gavin Lux (.724), Spencer Steer (.723).

They have signed outfielder JJ Bleday and traded for outfielder Dane Myers, but have yet to acquire a middle-of-the-order bat that they desperately need.

Regardless, the Cardinals are likely to have another down season, and the Reds should do everything they can to capitalize on that.

BREAKING: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Arenado has agreed to waive his no-trade clause and the deal is done.



First to say the deal was close was @katiejwoo. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2026

