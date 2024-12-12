Juan Soto’s $765M Mets Deal Shows Why Reds May Struggle to Sign Elly De La Cruz to Long-Term Deal
From the outside looking in you might think Juan Soto's mega deal with the Mets means nothing to the Reds. However, Soto's $765 million deal demonstrates why it might be nearly impossible for the Reds to lock up De La Cruz to a long-term deal.
In 2022, the Nationals offered Soto a 15-year, $440 million deal. He turned it down only to get $765 million from the Mets on the open market just two years later.
Obviously, De La Cruz has the final say and if the Reds offer him a big contract, he can decide to sign it, but it's worth noting that De La Cruz and Soto have the same agent: Scott Boras.
Boras is known for getting his players the most money possible and taking them to free agency.
Has Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall thought about what Soto's deal means for De La Cruz?
“I’m excited that he’s on our team this year,” Krall told Charlie Goldsmith. “We’ll go from there.”
De La Cruz won’t hit free agency until after the 2029 season. While the odds of him signing a long-term extension in Cincinnati may be slim, that shouldn’t stop you from savoring every moment he dons a Reds uniform until then.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast