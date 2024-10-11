Inside The Reds

Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand Shine in Arizona Fall League Game

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) sees a fly ball land in short right field for a hit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) sees a fly ball land in short right field for a hit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
It was another big day for the Reds' players who are playing in the Arizona Fall League.

Matt McLain played second base and went 2-3 with a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored, and two walks.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand played right field and went 2-4 with a double, three runs batted in, and a walk.

Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and was 2-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Tyler Callihan played left field and was 1-5 with a stolen base, two runs scored, and a walk.

The Glendale Desert Dogs won 13-5 and improved to 2-1 on the season.

