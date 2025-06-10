Inside The Reds

"Oh Man, It’s Huge" – Reds React After Beating Guardians 7-4 to Clinch Ohio Cup

The Reds have won four straight games.

Jun 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrates with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds clinched the Ohio Cup on Monday with a 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

It was the fourth straight win for Cincinnati. Reds outfielder Jake Fraley led the way with three hits, including his fifth home run of the season.

"Oh man, it's huge," Fraley said. "This is my fourth year here and we've never been able to do it. We were excited about it coming in knowing it was possible and we took care of business."

Wade Miley recorded his first win since coming back from Tommy John surgery. He gave up three runs over five innings and kept the Reds in the game.

"It feels good to just get back out there and compete," Miley said. Fortunately, it gave the guys the chance to win the game. Great job by them. When the Guardians came back, our offense answered right back."

The Reds are 4-0 this season against the Cleveland Guardians. Reds manager Terry Francona managed Cleveland for 11 seasons and won American League Manager of the Year three times.

"I had a really good time here," Francona said. "People were so nice to me, but I am here now and I love being here. I just really wanted us to win."

You can listen to Francona, Fraley, and Miley's full postgame interviews below:

