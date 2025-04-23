Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Austin Wynns Has Big Day, Reds Beat Marlins 5-2

Wynns continues his hot hitting at the plate.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (12-13) beat the Miami Marlins (11-13) on Wednesday afternoon to avoid the sweep.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Singer's Strong Start

Brady Singer gave up a two-run home run to Matt Mervis in the first inning, but that is all he would allow. Singer struck out eight and gave up two runs on four hits over six innings. He did not walk a batter.

Singer's ERA improved to 3.62 on the season.

Wynns Leads the Offense

Gavin Lux got the Reds on the board in the first inning with a single that scored TJ Friedl. In the third, Austin Wynns continued his hot hitting with his third home run of the season, tying the game at two.

In the fifth, Spencer Steer singled up the middle to score Jake Fraley and give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

After a leadoff single, De La Cruz stole second and moved to third on a groundball to shortstop. After a Noelvi Marte walk, Jeimer Candelario hit a groundball to second, which De La Cruz made a miraculous slide to get in just in time. The Marlins challenged, but the call stood.

Wynns added an RBI double for his third hit of the day in the ninth to extend Cincinnati's lead to three.

Bullpen Locks it Down

After Singer's six strong innings, Ian Gibaut pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Tony Santillan gave up hit in the eighth, but did not allow a run.

Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning and recorded his fifth save of the season.

News and Notes

  • The Reds were 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
  • Elly De La Cruz has an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Jeimer Candelario is 0 for his last 9 and hitting just .118 this season.
  • Jake Fraley, Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, and Elly De La Cruz all stole a base.
  • Matt McLain went 0-5 and his batting average is down to .180.

Up Next

The Reds are off on Thursday before traveling to Colorado to play the Rockies at 8:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will toe the rubber for the Reds.

