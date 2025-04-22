Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall 6-3 to Miami Marlins
CINCINNATI -- Just one day after scoring 24 runs, the Cincinnati Reds offense came crashing back down to Earth. The Reds were held scoreless for the first seven innings against the Miami Marlins Monday night, and they eventually fell 6-3 to slip a game under .500 at 11-12.
Here are some takeaways from Monday night's series-opening loss to the Marlins.
Takeaways from Monday night's loss at the Marlins
1. The Reds offense was held in check tonight, but sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. Marlins right-handed pitcher Max Meyer struck out 14 Reds hitters in six innings of work. More impressively, Meyer didn't issue a single walk. That deserves a tip of the cap. Fourteen of the 18 outs Meyer recorded were strikeouts.
2. On the other side, Nick Lodolo struggled for the second straight start. While he did settle down and pitch 5 2/3 innings, Lodolo still allowed seven hits, gave up three runs, walked two, and only struck out four. This is on the heels of his last start against the Seattle Mariners this past Tuesday, a start where Lodolo got knocked around and was out of the game without getting through five innings. That's something to monitor before his next start.
3. Alexis Diaz. He is struggling, and that's the unquestionable truth right now. Diaz came on to get the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning. which he did. But it was the bottom of the seventh where Diaz ran into trouble, giving up a single and hit by pitch.
It wasn't just the Diaz then surrendered a three-run home run to Marlins pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers that doubled Miami's lead to 6-0. Following Stowers's home run, Diaz gave up a ground-rule double, a stolen base and a walk. He got out of the inning on a pop-up to Reds second baseman Matt McLain, but the damage could have been much worse.
Diaz's ERA is now 6.75 through four games and four innings this season. This is a new role for him, but the Reds have to get better relief appearances from him.
The second game of the three-game series is tomorrow in Miami. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati. Right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez will get the start for the Reds against Marlins right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera.
