Report: Potential Cincinnati Reds Trade Candidate's No-Trade List Revealed

Cincinnati – The Cincinnati Reds are in need of a serious offensive upgrade, and a potential trade for Ketel Marte could help fill that void.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly shopping the 32-year-old second baseman in hopes of shedding payroll and acquiring young pitching. The Reds certainly have the pieces to do so, but will they? What does help the Reds' chances of acquiring the three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is who he reportedly has listed, or in this case, does not have listed in his no-trade clause.

According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the 2023 NLCS MVP has five teams on his no-trade list. That is the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Athletics.

Marte is coming off a season where he slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs and 73 RBIs. He has sported an above-average OPS+ in each of the last five seasons and seven of his last eight. A trade for the slugger would certainly be expensive. The Diamondbacks are looking for young, controllable pitching and could look for a third team to get involved. The Reds might be looking at a scenario where Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, or Rhett Lowder have to be involved with other prospects to get a deal done.

It's a long shot, and will be expensive on the payroll side as well. He signed a six-year $116 million extension in April 2025. He is due $15 million in 2026 and is under team control through 2030 with an $11 million player option in 2031, his age-37 season.

You can read Rosenthal's full article here.

