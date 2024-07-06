Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Detroit Tigers 5-4
The Cincinnati Reds rallied late, but came up short in a 5-4 loss against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
The loss moves the Reds to 42-46 while the Tigers improve to 40-48.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Carson Spiers Struggles
Spiers has been really good for the Reds thus far this season, but really struggled on Friday night at Great American Ball Park. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. He walked two and struck out three. His ERA now sits at 3.64 on the year.
Stuart Fairchild Takes Away Another One
For the third time this season, Stuart Fairchild robbed a home run when he took away a would be home run in the second inning. Watch it below.
Rally Reds Came Up Short
The Reds entered the ninth inning trailing 5-2. Elly De La Cruz led off the inning with an infield single and then stole second base. After a Jeimer Candelario strikeout, Spencer Steer hit a single to drive in De La Cruz to make it a 5-3 game. Nick Martini stepped up to the plate and ripped a triple down the right field line to get the Reds within four. With Blake Dunn pinch running for Martini, Tyler Stephenson hit a ground ball to third base, but Dunn was thrown out at the plate to keep it a 5-4 Tigers lead. Noelvi Marte singled before Santiago Espinal grounded out to end the game and the Reds rally fell just short.
Up Next
The Reds and Tigers will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 4:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer hit his 12th home run of the season.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 43rd base of the season.
- Jeimer Candelario stole his second base of the season.
- Will Benson has played 186 straight games without an error.
- Jonathan India has reached base in 16 straight games.
