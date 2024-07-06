Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Detroit Tigers

The Reds' rally fell short.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) slides home to score as Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly (15) receives the throw in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 5, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) slides home to score as Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly (15) receives the throw in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 5, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds were hoping to inch closer to .500 on Friday night, but their ninth inning rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Tigers at Great American Ballpark.

The Reds entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-2. Elly De La Cruz led off the ninth with a single. He stole second base and advanced to third on a balk. Spencer Steer singled following a Jeimer Candelario strikeout to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Nick Martini hit a triple to make it 5-4 with just one out. Blake Dunn pinch ran for Martini, but was inches short of tying the game when Tyler Stephenson grounded out to third. Dunn was tagged out and the call was upheld after going to review.

Santiago Espinal grounded out to second base to end the game. The Reds fall to 42-46 on the season.

Detroit hit three home runs to open up a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning. Colt Keith led the way with homers in back-to-back at-bats.

Carson Spiers gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He falls to 2-2 on the season.

The Reds look to bounce back on Saturday when they play the Tigers at 4:10 p.m. ET.

