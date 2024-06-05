Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Colorado Rockies 4-1 in Game Two of the Three Game Series
The Reds beat the Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 28-33 on the season. They've won eight of their last eleven games and clinched their first series win at Colorado since 2016.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
The Frankie Montas Game
In the series preview, I noted Montas had a 5.93 over his last seven games and the Reds were going to need him to be better.
He did just that, taking a no-hit bid into the seventh inning. Montas tossed seven innings of one-hit, no-run baseball. He walked two and struck out a season-high nine batters. He lowered his ERA to 4.00 on the season.
After the game, Montas credited catcher Luke Maile and mentioned how well the two of them worked together all night.
The Reds Offense Loves Coors Field
After an 18-hit, 13-run performance on Monday night, the Reds followed it up with a 12-hit, 4-run performance on Tuesday night.
Stuart Fairchild continues to terrorize left-handed pitchers and had two hits and an RBI on the night. Elly De La Cruz hit his first home run since May 11 and only his second of the year as a right-handed batter. Spencer Steer added two more hits and is 10 for his last 18 at the plate. Tyler Stephenson had two hits including a double. Jonathan India, Jeimer Candelario, TJ Friedl, Will Benson, and Maile all added hits as well.
Fernando Cruz Continued Dominance
Cruz pitched a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced. He lowered his ERA to 3.58 and has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances.
Up Next
The Reds go for the sweep against the Rockies in Colorado on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET.
