Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Win Series; Beat Miami Marlins 10-6

The Reds have won five of their last six games.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (77) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (77) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (47-49) beat the Miami Marlins (32-63) 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds won the series and will go for the sweep on Sunday. They have won five of their last six games.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Home Run Derby Came Early

The Reds hit six home runs on Saturday afternoon accounting for seven of their 10 runs. Spencer Steer started it off with a solo home run to left field, his 15th of the season.

With the Reds trailing 3-1 in the third inning, Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz, and Jeimer Candelario all hit solo shots to give the Reds a 4-3 lead.

The Reds weren't done though. Hinds did it again with a monster shot to the left-field bleachers for his first multi-home run game as a big leaguer. It was his 5th home since being called up. Santiago Espinal followed with a home run of his own, his sixth of the season.

Reds Bullpen Steps Up After Abbott Struggled

Andrew Abbott did not have his best stuff on Saturday, giving up five runs over 3 1/3 innings. However, the bullpen picked him up and only gave up one earned run on the afternoon in 5 2/3 innings to slam the door. Buck Farmer, Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, Justin Wilson, Lucas Sims, and Brent Suter all had scoreless outings.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Spencer Steer has five home runs in his last 10 games.
  • Rece Hinds is the first player in Major League history to have nine extra-base hits in his first six games.
  • Hinds has s six-game hit streak to begin his career,
  • Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 13 straight games.
  • Jonathan India left the game with a left knee contusion.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis