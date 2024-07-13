Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Win Series; Beat Miami Marlins 10-6
The Cincinnati Reds (47-49) beat the Miami Marlins (32-63) 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds won the series and will go for the sweep on Sunday. They have won five of their last six games.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Home Run Derby Came Early
The Reds hit six home runs on Saturday afternoon accounting for seven of their 10 runs. Spencer Steer started it off with a solo home run to left field, his 15th of the season.
With the Reds trailing 3-1 in the third inning, Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz, and Jeimer Candelario all hit solo shots to give the Reds a 4-3 lead.
The Reds weren't done though. Hinds did it again with a monster shot to the left-field bleachers for his first multi-home run game as a big leaguer. It was his 5th home since being called up. Santiago Espinal followed with a home run of his own, his sixth of the season.
Reds Bullpen Steps Up After Abbott Struggled
Andrew Abbott did not have his best stuff on Saturday, giving up five runs over 3 1/3 innings. However, the bullpen picked him up and only gave up one earned run on the afternoon in 5 2/3 innings to slam the door. Buck Farmer, Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, Justin Wilson, Lucas Sims, and Brent Suter all had scoreless outings.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer has five home runs in his last 10 games.
- Rece Hinds is the first player in Major League history to have nine extra-base hits in his first six games.
- Hinds has s six-game hit streak to begin his career,
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 13 straight games.
- Jonathan India left the game with a left knee contusion.
