Postgame Takeaways: Reds Take Series Behind 25-Hit Day, Beat Orioles 24-2
The Cincinnati Reds (11-11) beat the Baltimore Orioles (9-12) 24-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the series.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Three Touchdowns and a Field Goal for the Offense
The offense scored 20 runs on 23 hits on Sunday afternoon. 10 different Reds players recorded a hit. Austin Hays, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, Gavin Lux and Austin Wynns all had multi-hit games.
Cincinnati used a seven-run third inning to break the game wide open. Elly De La Cruz started the inning with a home run to center field. Later in the inning, Jake Fraley continued his hot hitting with a two-RBI single. TJ Friedl had an RBI triple later in the inning and Wynns and McLain added RBI singles.
Marte added a grand slam off of position player Jorge Mateo in the eighth inning. Wynns added a three-run home run of his own in the ninth.
Bullpen Dominates Behind Strong Effort from Suter
On a day when Carson Spiers was initially supposed to start, but he was needed out of the bullpen on Saturday, Brent Suter started and gave the Reds three strong innings. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits.
Ian Gibaut, Taylor Rogers, and Scott Barlow all followed with scoreless innings. Randy Wynne pitched three innings and allowed a solo home run in the eighth. He also recorded his first ever Major League save.
News and Notes
- Randy Wynne recorded his first Major League strikeout.
- The Reds reached base safely over 66 times this weekend, the most in a three-game series since August 1995.
- The Reds 24 runs were tied for the second most for the Reds since 1900.
- Austin Wynns went 6-7 and is now hitting. 455 with an OPS of 1.227 this season.
- Gavin Lux was on base five times and is now hitting .319.
- Austin Hays went 4-6 and is hitting .429 with an OPS of 1.253 in his first week as a Red.
- Noelvi Marte was 5-7 with 7 RBIs. He is hitting .316 on the season.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his seventh base of the season.
- It was the first time since 1901 that ten different Reds have reached base multiple times and recorded an RBI.
- The Reds reached base 38 times, which is the most by a Reds team since at least 1901.
- The Reds went 15-for-25 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds travel to Miami to take on the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 ET. Nick Lodolo will return from the paternity list and start for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast