Postgame Takeaways: Reds Three-Game Winning Streak Ends, Fall to Cardinals 2-1
The Cincinnati Reds (71-76) fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (73-72) 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The loss ended the Reds' three-game winning streak.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Williamson Shines Again
In just his second start and third appearance of the season, Brandon Williamson pitched five good innings, allowing just one run and three hits. He struck out five.
Seeing Williamson come back from injury and pitch well is a very positive sign for the Reds.
Lack of Clutch Hitting
Just a day after going 1-11 with runners in scoring position, the Reds went just 2-9 with runners on base on Wednesday.
In the third inning, they had runners on first and third with nobody out, but Luke Maile, Jonathan India, and Elly De La Cruz all struck out to end the inning.
The Reds' lone run came in the fourth on a Santiago Espinal RBI single.
In the fifth, the Reds had runners on the corners again with just one out, but De La Cruz struck out, and Spencer Steer flew out to end the half-inning.
The Reds had just five hits all night long and Cardinals pitching retired the last 14 Reds batters they faced.
Cardinals Rally Late
The Cardinals took the lead in the eighth when Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead double off of Buck Farmer to the center-field wall. It looked like a ball TJ Friedl would normally catch, but the ball was smoked and he was unable to come up with it.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in the series finale on Thursday at 1:15 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 21-24 against the National League Central this year.
- Cincinnati is 12-52 when they score three runs or less.
- The Reds are 13-41 when they don't hit a home run.
