Terry Francona, Gavin Lux, Nick Martinez Break Down Reds’ 13-1 Blowout Over Diamondbacks
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1 on Saturday behind a huge day from the offense.
The Reds offense exploded for 13 runs on 11 hits behind Christian Encarnacion-Strand's fourth home run of the season and a Gavin Lux grand slam.
"Beating a good team twice in one day is always good," Lux said postgame. "CES coming back and having some really good at-bats to kind of help get our momentum going. We said it, we are about to get hot. Our pitchers keep us in every game. If we can continue to have good at-bats, we are going to be where we want to be."
The offense will get the headlines, but starting pitcher Nick Martinez had another stellar performance, allowing just one run over six innings.
"This was way better today," Martinez said. "Our communication in the dugout was good. Steve-o did a good job communicating and calling pitches and I did a good job executing."
Reds Manager Terry Francona said the team knows they can't simply rely on home runs, but it's nice when they show up.
"We know we can't live and die with that, but when we have it, it's nice," Francona said. "CES shows up and squares up a few. I am not even so sure he got all of that, but he's so strong. It's given us some punch which has really been helpful.
You can watch Francona, Martinez, and Lux's full postgame interviews below:
