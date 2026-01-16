Reds Don’t Want to Block Sal Stewart as Opportunity Emerges

With the Reds trading Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, it opened up a lot more playing time for Sal Stewart.

At Redsfest on Friday afternoon, Terry Francona talked with the fans and spoke on how much they think of the young rookie.

“We think he’s going to be pretty good," Francold said.

Charlie Goldsmith also reported that Francona said Stewart will have to earn his spot in camp, but that they don't want to block him. Stewart is down 25 pounds this offseason and he should provide some defensive flexibility with the ability to play first base, second base, and third base.

In 18 games with Cincinnati last season, Stewart slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

"I came into the offseason ready to work," Stewart said on the Reds Hot Stove earlier this offseason. "I am super grateful for Freddie, who came down to work with me. And Yonder (Alonso), he is like an uncle to me. We have been working almost every day together. I have a lot of good people surrounding me and helping me."

The Reds are expecting big things from Stewart in 2026, and he has the confidence and makeup to match those expectations.

Some notes from Terry Francona.



TJ Friedl is the center fielder. But Francona also told him to practice a few reps in left in case things change and that’s needed. And (again, Friedl is the center fielder) Marte is going to take some reps in center.



Speaking about the Lux… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 16, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



