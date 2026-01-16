Reds Don’t Want to Block Sal Stewart as Opportunity Emerges
In this story:
With the Reds trading Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, it opened up a lot more playing time for Sal Stewart.
At Redsfest on Friday afternoon, Terry Francona talked with the fans and spoke on how much they think of the young rookie.
“We think he’s going to be pretty good," Francold said.
Charlie Goldsmith also reported that Francona said Stewart will have to earn his spot in camp, but that they don't want to block him. Stewart is down 25 pounds this offseason and he should provide some defensive flexibility with the ability to play first base, second base, and third base.
In 18 games with Cincinnati last season, Stewart slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.
"I came into the offseason ready to work," Stewart said on the Reds Hot Stove earlier this offseason. "I am super grateful for Freddie, who came down to work with me. And Yonder (Alonso), he is like an uncle to me. We have been working almost every day together. I have a lot of good people surrounding me and helping me."
The Reds are expecting big things from Stewart in 2026, and he has the confidence and makeup to match those expectations.
