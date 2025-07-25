Trade Proposal Cincinnati Reds Should Make If They Want Eugenio Suarez
With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Arizona Diamondbacks have traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two pitching prospects. The Mariners sent their 13th-ranked prospect Brandyn Garcia and their 16th-ranked prospect Ashton Izzi in return, both pitchers.
What could a trade look like for Eugenio Suárez to return to Cincinnati?
As far as prospects go, Arizona may get higher rated prospects in return for Suarez. The Reds could attempt to send Major League talent with team control, as well as prospects. Suarez is on the final year of his contract, making him a rental. I am not a fan of trading high level prospects for players on expiring contracts. What could the Reds offer for the 34 year old slugger?
Christian Encarnacion-Strand is someone that could draw some interest from Arizona. After adding Naylor, this could open hole at first base spot for Encarnacion-Strand to fill in the desert. If Cincinnati were to add some prospects like pitcher Chase Petty, shortstop Edwin Arroyo or outfielder Carlos Jorge, that may be enough to get a deal done. Chase Petty is the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect, Edwin Arroyo is eighth and Carlos Jorge is ranked 20th in the Reds top-30.
He's still just 25 years old and has team control through 2029. CES has big time power potential, but his 46.6 percent chase rate this season is less than ideal. With prospects like Sal Stewart and Cam Collier knocking on the door within the next year or two, and Spencer Steer playing well at first base currently, CES could become expendable.
So a 3-for-1 deal that sends CES, Petty and one of Arroyo or Jorge to Arizona is a reasonable offer if the Reds are serious about trading for Suarez. It might not be enough, but that's a fair offer.