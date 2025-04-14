WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Why Reds Are in Position to Continue Hot Streak
CINCINNATI -- Even at 2-6, there was too much talent on this Reds team for the losses to linger. In the midst of three straight 1-0 defeats and losing three out of four at the Milwaukee Brewers, there was stil hope for this Reds team for two reasons: It was still early, and the Reds have always had the pitching to compete in 2025.
Hunter Greene has established himself as not only an ace, but he's now one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. Greene has pitched back-to-back shutouts and has pitched at least seven innings in both starts.
Having an ace like Greene gives any team a chance at being able to compete, and that's what the Reds have through 16 games in the 2025 Season. Greene is not only an overpowering pitcher, but he's becoming very efficient. He's shown Greg Maddux-like efficiency in his last two starts, and Greene being able to pitch deep into games is only going to help the Reds bullpen in close games and through the marathon of a 162-game season.
Notice, as aformentioned above, that the Reds have the "pitching" to compete in 2025. They don't just have the starting pitching. They have the overall pitching to compete. That's because the Reds bullpen has really improved from 2024 through 16 games in 2025.
Graham Ashcraft looks like a totally different pitcher coming out of the bullpen. His ERA is 0.00 through six games and 7 1/3 innings pitched. Ashcraft has allowed just five hits and has five strikeouts to just two walks. Relievers used to be called "firemen." Ashcraft has been just that for the Reds so far this season. He comes in, throws gas and gets hitters out, extinguishing sparks from opposing teams in the process.
The Reds offense may still be a concern, but they had a solid week in terms of scoring runs. They scored five+ runs in three of their last four runs this week, and that number was more than enough against the Pirates this weekend in a three-game sweep.
With key hitters like Matt McLain and Austin Hays poised to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday, when the Reds open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the Reds are going to be adding two quality bats to even further compliment their starting pitching.
Not only do the Reds have the pitching through 16 games in 2025, but their schedule isn't difficult to finish the month of April. After Seattle, the Reds will embark on a nine-game road trip to Baltimore, Miami and Colorado. The Orioles and Rockies are both currently under .500, while the Marlins are currently 8-7. The Reds will close April with a four-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently 7-8.
The Reds have to take advantage of that winnable stretch. Winning games to close April will put the Reds in great position come May, where the Reds can start stacking wins and series.
Despite a slow start, the Reds are 8-8 through 16 games while weathering injuries and a struggling offense. The Reds pitching is good enough to keep this team in striking distance through 162 games. If their offense can get healthier and then have more production, this team may enter contender status in 2025.