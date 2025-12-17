Cincinnati Reds Should Re-Sign Familiar Face, Bring Stability to Key Weakness

The Cincinnati Reds desperately need to address their outfield. So long as he is healthy, there is one player the Reds should sign yesterday.

Miguel Andujar was only a Red for a short time in 2025, but he made an impact. Limited to only being a DH due to a leg injury, Andujar showed the value his bat brings.

In 34 games he slashed .359/.400/.544 with four homers. Bear in mind he did that with basically one leg. In September it was reported he was dealing with a quad injury and could not play his normal position in left field. Assuming that is healthy, it would be a no-brainer to bring him back.

Andujar has been labeled as a platoon player but that is missing the whole picture with him. He is monumentally productive against lefty pitchers with a career .297 batting average and .475 slugging percentage. What gets overlooked is the fact that he still hits .275 with a .427 slugging against right-handed pitchers.

Andujar can play every day.

He is slightly below average with the glove, but when healthy, he can give the Reds a good option in left field.

Nick Krall has said that they want to focus on guys who make a lot of contact. Andujar is ALL about the contact as he makes contact with 89.5% of the pitches he swings at inside the strike zone (league average is 82.5%) and 68.2% of the pitches he swings at outside the zone (league average 58%).

So to recap, he plays a position of need, he has the hitting profile the Reds want, and I forgot to mention that some projection systems have him making $6 million a year, give or take a half a mil.

The Reds need Miguel Andujar right now.

