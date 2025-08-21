Inside The Reds

2025 Reds Fourth Round Draft Pick Just Missed Hitting For Cycle on Wednesday

What a night!

Greg Kuffner

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville makes contact as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, March 15, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon outfielder Mason Neville makes contact as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, March 15, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds fourth-round draft pick Mason Neville was a triple away from the cycle in Low-A Daytona on Wednesday night.

The outfielder out of Oregon went 4-4 with two doubles and his first professional home run.

In 10 games with the Tortugas, Neville is slashing .364/.432/.697 with seven extra-base hits.

Neville signed with the Reds for $697,500.

The outfielder made first team All-Big Ten honors and slashed .290/.429/.724 with 42 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 57 games with Oregon in the 2025 season.

The Reds actually had selected Neville in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school, but he elected to go to Arkansas before transferring to Oregon.

"Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger," MLB.com wrote.

You can highlights of Neville's big night below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

