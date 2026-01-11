Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Second Round Draft Pick to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner to a minor league deal, according to the team's transaction log.

Danner was a former second-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays. He appeared in one big-league game with Toronto in 2023, but left the game with an injury and has not returned to the bigs since.

The veteran pitcher spent the 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners and appeared in 54 games for their Triple-A team. He went 6-4 with an ERA of 5.59, 54 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 56 1/3 innings.

Danner is a four-pitch pitcher, relying on a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, and curveball.

He gives Cincinnati some depth in the minor leagues.

Earlier on Saturday, the Reds agreed to a deal with former first-round draft pick Michael Toglia.

Toglia was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 23rd pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. After appearing in 116 games and slashing .218/.311/.4456 with 25 home runs in 2025, Toglia struggled mightily in 2025. The 27-year-old slashed just .190/.258/.353 with 27 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



