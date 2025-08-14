Cincinnati Reds Might Not Be Able to Ignore Top Prospect Sal Stewart Much Longer
It feels like every single night, there is another Sal Stewart highlight that drops. On Wednesday night against the Gwinnett Stripers, Stewart had another huge game. The 21-year-old was a triple away from the cycle, going 4-6 with two doubles, a home run, and three runs batted in.
Stewart is slashing .337/.400/.674 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 23 games with Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds just took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies, with the offense performing well in the final two games of the series. However, their offense overall, has still really struggled since the All-Star break.
Stewart seems to be forcing the front office's hand. The big question is if he is promoted, where will he play? If you hit, they'll find a spot for you. Whether it's taking playing time away from Matt McLain at second base, being the designated hitter, or playing Ke'Bryan Hayes less at third base, he deserves a shot with how he's swinging the bat.
It's not whether or not we see Stewart in the big leagues; it's just when we see him in the big leagues.
Watch highlights of Stewart's big game on Wednesday below:
