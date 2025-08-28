Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 27, 2025

A look down on the farm on Wednesday.

Five games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Wednesday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (57-71) Won 8-2

  • TJ Sikkema pitched six innings with two hits allowed, one earned run, no walks and four strikeouts in his Triple-A debut.
  • Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a RBI, stolen base and. a run scored.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a RBI, two walks and a run scored.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a double, RBI, walk and two runs scored.

Chattanooga Lookouts (63-54) Lost 15-3 Game 1

  • Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a two run home run.
  • Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-4.
  • TJ Antone pitched an inning with a hit allowed.

Chattanooga Lookouts (64-54) Won 5-2

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
  • Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double and two runs scored.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 2-3 with a run scored.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
  • Kevin Abel pitched a seven inning complete game with three hits allowed, two earned runs, a walk and eight strikeouts.

Dayton Dragons (43-75) Won 3-2

  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with stolen base and a run scored.
  • Carter Graham went 1-4 with a stolen base
  • Jose Montero pitched five innings, with four hits allowed, one earned run, no walks and 10 strikeouts.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.
  • Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a walk.

Daytona Tortugas (59-62) Won 6-5

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
  • Tyson Lewis went 1-2 with a walk, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.
  • Kien Vu went 2-3 with a RBI, walk, run scored and two stolen bases.
  • Drew Davies went 2-3 with a run scored.
  • Rafhlmil Torres went 1-1 with a RBI and a stolen base.
  • Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings with four hits allowed, two earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts.
  • Victor Diaz pitched two innings with three strikeouts.

