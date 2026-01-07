Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Looks to Build on MVP Season

The Cincinnati Reds signed Alfredo Duno in 2023 at the start of the international signing period out of Venezuela. He debuted on the Reds' official top-30 rankings at 25.

In his first season with the organization, he was limited to a designated hitter role due to an elbow injury. He slashed 303/.451/.493 with six home runs, nine doubles, a triple, and 41 RBIs. He quickly climbed up the Reds prospect list, moving up from 25th to 10th. In his first season behind the plate, he showcased his sneaky athleticism for his 6’2” 210-pound frame. In 2024, he slashed .267/.367/.422 with 11 extra-base hits in his debut season in Single-A with Daytona. While he did get to showcase his arm talent, elbow soreness and, eventually, a broken rib ended his season early in May.

In 2025, he stayed in Daytona and he dominated in nearly every way possible. He slashed .287/.430/.518 with 18 home runs, 81 RBIs, 32 doubles, and walked more than he struck out. He led the Florida State League in 10 offensive categories and was second in batting average and hits. With domination like that, there was no doubt when he was named the Florida State League’s Most Valuable Player. The Reds decided to put him on the Arizona Fall League roster. He got off to a slow start, but towards the end of the Fall League, he homered three times in the semi-finals, helping the Javelinas advance to the championship game.

Duno turns 20 years old today, January 7. He has put together an impressive minor league career to this point, climbing up the prospect rankings, joining the MLB Top-100 at 48th, and is currently the Reds’ second-ranked prospect. He is projected to start the season in High-A with the Dayton Dragons.

