Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 31, 2025
13 in a row for Dayton, no Sal Stewart in the lineup, and an organizational sweep.
Five games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (60-72) Won 7-5
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a RBI, walk, a run scored and a stolen base.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Luis Mey pitched one inning with a hit allowed and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (66-56) Won 7-2
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with a hit allowed.
Dayton Dragons (47-75) Won 7-5
- Anthony Stephan went 3-4 with two doubles, and three runs scored.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- John Michael Faile went 2-3 with a three run home run, four RBIs and a walk.
Daytona Tortugas (61-63) Won 4-2 Game One
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Kyle Henley went 2-4 with a double and two RBIs.
- Kien Vu went 1-2 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored.
- Mason Morris pitched two innings allowing one hit, one run, no walks with four strikeouts. This was his professional debut.
- Brady Afthim pitched one inning allowing one hit with no walks and now runs. This was his professional debut.
Daytona Tortugas (62-63) Won 1-0 Game Two
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-1 with a solo home run.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-2.
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings allowing two hits with five strikeouts.
- Trent Hodgdon pitched 1 1/3 innings with two hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts.
