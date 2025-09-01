Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 31, 2025

13 in a row for Dayton, no Sal Stewart in the lineup, and an organizational sweep.

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Five games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (60-72) Won 7-5

  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a RBI, walk, a run scored and a stolen base.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Luis Mey pitched one inning with a hit allowed and a strikeout.

Chattanooga Lookouts (66-56) Won 7-2

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a run scored.
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Austin Hendrick went 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.
  • Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with a hit allowed.

Dayton Dragons (47-75) Won 7-5

  • Anthony Stephan went 3-4 with two doubles, and three runs scored.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
  • John Michael Faile went 2-3 with a three run home run, four RBIs and a walk.

Daytona Tortugas (61-63) Won 4-2 Game One

  • Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a double and a RBI.
  • Kyle Henley went 2-4 with a double and two RBIs.
  • Kien Vu went 1-2 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored.
  • Mason Morris pitched two innings allowing one hit, one run, no walks with four strikeouts. This was his professional debut.
  • Brady Afthim pitched one inning allowing one hit with no walks and now runs. This was his professional debut.

Daytona Tortugas (62-63) Won 1-0 Game Two

  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-1 with a solo home run.
  • Rafhlmil Torres went 1-2.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings allowing two hits with five strikeouts.
  • Trent Hodgdon pitched 1 1/3 innings with two hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

feed

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors