Ranking Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects: Nos. 6-10

On Sunday, Roger Straz and I gave our end-of-season top-30 Cincinnati Reds prospect rankings on the Red Hot Reds podcast. Here is part-three of that list, ranking six through 10.

10. Leo Balcazar - Infielder - Double-A Chattanooga

Leo Balcazar had a breakout season in 2025. He began the season in High-A with the Dragons and was promoted in July to Double-A. For the season, he slashed .263/.339/.381 with a career high 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 20 doubles. He became Rule-5 eligible this offseason, so the Reds had him play in the Arizona Fall League to get a feel for whether he should be protected. He slashed .277/.340/.340 with six doubles. He was added to the 40-man roster in November, protecting him from the Rule 5 draft. The 21-year-old showed more defensive flexibility in 2025, playing more at second base and third base.



9. Adolfo Sanchez - Outfield - Arizona Complex League

8. Steele Hall - Shortstop - Arizona Complex League



7. Cam Collier - First Base/Third Base - Double-A Chattanooga



Cam Collier's 2025 season did not go the way he planned. He injured his thumb in Spring Training, which required surgery, causing him to miss the first month of the season. He made his season debut in May in the Arizona Complex League. In 10 games in the ACL, he slashed .394/.524/.636 with a home run and six RBIs. He was soon sent to High-A in Dayton, where he would play in 11 games. He slashed .293/.370/.415 and had three extra-base hits. He made his Double-A debut in June. In 74 games in Chattanooga, the 20-year-old slashed .263/.377/.347. His power took a dip compared to his 2024 season, when he hit 20 home runs. He hit only four in 2025, which was most likely due to a thumb injury. Collier has great bat speed, producing power to all fields. The 2024 Futures Game MVP will most likely start the season in Double-A, but a strong Spring Training could see him start the year in Louisville. The now 21-year-old is my candidate to have a season similar to Sal Stewart in 2025 and potentially make an MLB debut in 2026.

6. Hector Rodriguez - Outfield - Triple-A Louisville

The highest-ranked outfielder in the organization, Hector Rodriguez, put together one of his best seasons to this point in 2025. Rodriguez slashed .298/.357/.481 in 82 games in Double-A. He hit 12 home runs and 15 doubles, while also working on his plate discipline, walking 28 times and striking out 48 times. Early in his career, he was known to swing at everything, but his contact ability masked it at the lower levels. 2023 saw a swing percentage of 62.9 percent, but he cut that down to 56.1 percent in 2025. He made his Triple-A debut in July of 2025, slashing .260/.304/.405 with seven home runs and 16 total extra-base hits. The 21-year-old is projected to start the season in Triple-A and could be an early candidate to see promotion to Cincinnati.

