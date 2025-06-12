Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 11, 2025
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (27-37) Lost 7-4
- Jeimer Candelario went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a double.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-4 with a double.
- Hunter Parks gave up four runs on five hits over 1 1/3 innings.
- Connor Phillips struck out both batters he faced in 2/3 of an inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (30-25) Won 6-5
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a walk.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a home run.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4 with three walks.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Jose Franco gave up three earned runs on five hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
Dayton Dragons (18-41) Lost 4-3
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-1 with two walks.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up one earned run on three hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out four.
Daytona Tortugas (25-34) Lost 16-10
- Kyle Henley went 1-6
- Sammy Stafura went 1-5 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a double and a walk.
ACL Reds (13-17) Lost 3-2
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2 with two walks.
- Anthuan Valencia went 1-3 with a double.
- Sheng-En Lin gave up one run on three hits in two innings of work. He struck out three.
- Hunter Hollan gave up one run on three hits in two innings of work. He struck out two.
