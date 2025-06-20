Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 19, 2025

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (31-41) Won 6-3

  • Jeimer Candelario went 2-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-4.
  • Ryan Vilade went 1-2 with a home run.
  • Zach Maxwell struck out one and did not allow a hit in a scoreless inning.
  • Hunter Parks gave up one run on four hits over two innings.

Chattanooga Lookouts (34-28) Won 5-2 and Won 5-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 7-9 with two home runs and a double.
  • Sal Stewart went 4-8 with a home run and stolen base.
  • Cam Collier went 4-8.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-7 with a walk.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-7 with a walk.
  • Jose Acuna gave up two runs on five hits over five innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Dayton Dragons (21-44) Lost 12-1

  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-3.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a double and a walk.

Daytona Tortugas (29-37) Won 6-4

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a home run, a walk, and his 20th stolen base of the season.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with his seventh home run of the season.
  • Kyle Henley went 1-4.

ACL Reds Won 11-9

  • Sheng-En Lin did not give up a run over three innings. He walked two and struck out four.
  • Tyson Lewis went 3-5 with two home runs.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3.

DSL Reds Lost 10-0

  • Adoldo Sanchez went 0-4.
  • Nabiel Mariano went 1-4.

DSL Rojos Lost 8-3

  • Liberts Aponte went 0-5.

