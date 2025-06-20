Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 19, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (31-41) Won 6-3
- Jeimer Candelario went 2-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-2 with a home run.
- Zach Maxwell struck out one and did not allow a hit in a scoreless inning.
- Hunter Parks gave up one run on four hits over two innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (34-28) Won 5-2 and Won 5-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 7-9 with two home runs and a double.
- Sal Stewart went 4-8 with a home run and stolen base.
- Cam Collier went 4-8.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-7 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Jay Allen II went 1-7 with a walk.
- Jose Acuna gave up two runs on five hits over five innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Dayton Dragons (21-44) Lost 12-1
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
Daytona Tortugas (29-37) Won 6-4
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a home run, a walk, and his 20th stolen base of the season.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4.
ACL Reds Won 11-9
- Sheng-En Lin did not give up a run over three innings. He walked two and struck out four.
- Tyson Lewis went 3-5 with two home runs.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3.
DSL Reds Lost 10-0
- Adoldo Sanchez went 0-4.
- Nabiel Mariano went 1-4.
DSL Rojos Lost 8-3
- Liberts Aponte went 0-5.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast