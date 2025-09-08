Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 7, 2025
Strong outing from Chase Petty, Dayton finishes their season on fire.
The Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates played four games on Sunday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (66-72) Won 6-1
- Chase Petty pitched 6 1/3 innings with seven hits allowed, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a solo home run and a double.
- Francisco Urbaez went 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk, a.stolen base and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 3-4 with a two-run home run.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning with a hit allowed, a walk and three strikeouts.
- Sam Moll pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a hit allowed.
Chattanooga Lookouts (66-60) Lost 2-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a triple.
- Cam Collier went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Kevin Abel pitched seven innings with two hits allowed, two walks and seven strikeouts.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with a hit allowed and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (52-76) Won 3-1
- Peyton Stovall went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a double.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored.
- Jack Moss went 1-3 with a double and a RBI.
- Jose Montero pitched five innings with four hits allowed, a walk and four strikeouts.
- Joseph Menefee pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Dayton finishes the season winning 18 out of their last 19 games. Their 2026 season will begin April 3 and their home opener will be on April 7.
Daytona Tortugas (65-66) Lost 4-2
Daytona finishes the season 65-66, they will begin postseason play on Tuesday vs St. Lucie.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-3.
- Kyle Henley went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base. He finishes with 57 stolen bases on the season.
- Kien Vu went 0-4.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno did not play.
