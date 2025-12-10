Reds Bring Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal
In this story:
Cincinnati – The Reds made a roster move on Tuesday, no it wasn't Kyle Schwarber. Left-handed pitcher Joel Valdez was signed to a Minor League contract. Before last season, he had been with the New York Yankees since 2021 and originally signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.
The 25-year-old made his Reds organizational debut this past season, beginning the year in Double-A Chattanooga. While with the Lookouts, he pitched in 26 games with a 1.38 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 45 2/3 innings. Batters hit just .212 against him, and he struck out 55.
He was promoted to Triple-A on August 23. He struggled in his time with the Bats; batters hit .320 against him, and he had a 6.00 ERA in nine appearances. He struck out 12 and walked five batters in those appearances.
The former Yankees prospect ranks in the top 10 in more than a dozen categories with the team's High-A affiliate, the Hudson Valley Renegades. He is second in strikeouts, third in games, and fifth in innings. Valdez is excellent at getting groundball outs. At every level in his career, he has had a groundball rate above 50 percent. His fastball is in the low-to-mid 90s, peaking around 96 MPH. He also throws a changeup and a slider, both in the low-to-mid 80s range.
The 25-year-old give the Reds much needed left-handed pitching depth in the organization
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan