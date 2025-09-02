Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Week in Review

Standings update for the week ending August 31.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine s (28) helmet and mask rest in the dirt in the seventh of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Mlb Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds Sept 14 7830
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine s (28) helmet and mask rest in the dirt in the seventh of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Mlb Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds Sept 14 7830 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Notes

  • The Dayton Dragons have won 13 consecutive games, ties team record set in 2002.
  • Sal Stewart has been promoted to the Reds roster on Monday.
  • Connor Joe was DFA'd and outrighted to Louisville.

International League West (Triple-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Toledo Mud Hens (35-22) 4GB
  2. Indianapolis Indians (33-24) 6GB
  3. Gwinnett Stripers (29-28) 10GB
  4. Memphis Redbirds (29-28) 10GB
  5. Louisville Bats (28-29) 11 GB
  6. Nashville Sounds (28-29) 11GB
  7. Iowa Cubs (26-31) 13GB
  8. St. Paul Saints (25-32) 14GB
  9. Omaha Storm Chasers (24-32) 14.5GB
  10. Columbus Clippers (19-36) 19GB

International League East (Triple-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-18) 
  2. Syracuse Mets (36-21) 3GB
  3. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-25) 7.5GB
  4. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (30-26) *Clinched First Half*
  5. Durham Bulls (29-26) 9GB
  6. Norfolk Tides (26-29) 12GB
  7. Worcester Red Sox (26-31) 13GB
  8. Rochester Red Wings (21-30) 14GB
  9. Buffalo Bison (23-32) 15GB
  10. Charlotte Knights (23-33) 15.5GB

Southern League North (Double-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Birmingham Barons (37-20))
  2. Chattanooga Lookouts (28-28) *Clinched First Half*
  3. Knoxville Smokies (28-28) 8.5GB
  4. Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-38) 18GB

Southern League South (Double-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Montgomery Biscuits (33-24)
  2. Columbus Clingstones (29-28) 4GB
  3. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-29) 4.5GB
  4. Biloxi Shuckers (25-33) *Clinched Fist Half*

Midwest League East (High-A) Second Half Standings

  1. West Michigan Whitecaps (43-17) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Lake County Captains (36-24) 7GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Great Lakes Loons (35-24) 7.5GB 
  4. Dayton Dragons (26-31) 15.5GB
  5. Lansing Lugnuts (25-35) 18GB
  6. Fort Wayne Tin Caps (24-36) 19GB

Midwest League West (High-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Beloit Sky Carp (33-26) 
  2. Quad Cities River Bandits (32-28) 1.5GB
  3. South Bend Cubs (30-29) 3GB
  4. Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-28) *Clinched First Half* 4.5GB
  5. Peoria Chiefs (24-35) 9GB
  6. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (19-40) 14GB

Florida State League East (Low-A) Second Half Standings

  1. St. Lucie Mets (37-17) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Daytona Tortugas (33-26) 7.5GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Panama Beach Cardinals (28-31) 12.5GB
  4. Jupiter Hammerheads (27-32) 13.5GB

Florida State League West (Low-A) Second Half Standings

  1. Lakeland Flying Tigers (33-25) *Clinched First Half*
  2. Clearwater Threshers (30-27) 2.5GB *Lead Second Half*
  3. Bradenton Marauders (27-31) 6GB
  4. Dunedin Blue Jays (24-32) 8GB
  5. Tampa Tarpons (24-32) 8GB
  6. Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (22-34) 10GB

