Cincinnati Reds Minor League Week in Review
Notes
- The Dayton Dragons have won 13 consecutive games, ties team record set in 2002.
- Sal Stewart has been promoted to the Reds roster on Monday.
- Connor Joe was DFA'd and outrighted to Louisville.
International League West (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Toledo Mud Hens (35-22) 4GB
- Indianapolis Indians (33-24) 6GB
- Gwinnett Stripers (29-28) 10GB
- Memphis Redbirds (29-28) 10GB
- Louisville Bats (28-29) 11 GB
- Nashville Sounds (28-29) 11GB
- Iowa Cubs (26-31) 13GB
- St. Paul Saints (25-32) 14GB
- Omaha Storm Chasers (24-32) 14.5GB
- Columbus Clippers (19-36) 19GB
International League East (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-18)
- Syracuse Mets (36-21) 3GB
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-25) 7.5GB
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (30-26) *Clinched First Half*
- Durham Bulls (29-26) 9GB
- Norfolk Tides (26-29) 12GB
- Worcester Red Sox (26-31) 13GB
- Rochester Red Wings (21-30) 14GB
- Buffalo Bison (23-32) 15GB
- Charlotte Knights (23-33) 15.5GB
Southern League North (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Birmingham Barons (37-20))
- Chattanooga Lookouts (28-28) *Clinched First Half*
- Knoxville Smokies (28-28) 8.5GB
- Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-38) 18GB
Southern League South (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Montgomery Biscuits (33-24)
- Columbus Clingstones (29-28) 4GB
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-29) 4.5GB
- Biloxi Shuckers (25-33) *Clinched Fist Half*
Midwest League East (High-A) Second Half Standings
- West Michigan Whitecaps (43-17) *Clinched First Half*
- Lake County Captains (36-24) 7GB *Lead Second Half*
- Great Lakes Loons (35-24) 7.5GB
- Dayton Dragons (26-31) 15.5GB
- Lansing Lugnuts (25-35) 18GB
- Fort Wayne Tin Caps (24-36) 19GB
Midwest League West (High-A) Second Half Standings
- Beloit Sky Carp (33-26)
- Quad Cities River Bandits (32-28) 1.5GB
- South Bend Cubs (30-29) 3GB
- Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-28) *Clinched First Half* 4.5GB
- Peoria Chiefs (24-35) 9GB
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (19-40) 14GB
Florida State League East (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- St. Lucie Mets (37-17) *Clinched First Half*
- Daytona Tortugas (33-26) 7.5GB *Lead Second Half*
- Panama Beach Cardinals (28-31) 12.5GB
- Jupiter Hammerheads (27-32) 13.5GB
Florida State League West (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- Lakeland Flying Tigers (33-25) *Clinched First Half*
- Clearwater Threshers (30-27) 2.5GB *Lead Second Half*
- Bradenton Marauders (27-31) 6GB
- Dunedin Blue Jays (24-32) 8GB
- Tampa Tarpons (24-32) 8GB
- Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (22-34) 10GB
