Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer Plays All Nine Positions For Louisville Bats on Sunday

This is cool!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds minor league infielder Levi Jordan made history on Sunday for Triple-A Louisville, playing all nine positions in a single game.

He becomes the third player in franchise history to accomplish the feat:

  • First Inning: Third Base
  • Second Inning: Shortstop
  • Third Inning: Second Base
  • Fourth Inning: First Base
  • Fifth Inning: Left Field
  • Sixth Inning: Center Field
  • Seventh Inning: Right Field
  • Eighth Inning: Pitcher, Third Base
  • Ninth Inning: Catcher

Jodan has played in 217 games for the Bats over the last two seasons and even made a brief appearance with the Reds last year.

A player playing all nine positions has only happened five times ever in the majors.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

