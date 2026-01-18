Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

During Hunter Greene's Q+A session with about 100 people at Redsfest over the weekend, he made a kid's day.

According to Reds fan John Kaelin, the kid asked Greene how to throw a slider. Instead of just answering the question, the Reds' ace called the kid up on stage and proceeded to spend the next five minutes with him, showing him how to grip the pitch.

When another kid asked a question, Greene told the youngster that if he shows up early to a game this year, he can come down on the field and plat catch with Greene.

These two stories are what makes Redsfest such a great event for fans and it shows what kind of person Greene is.

The Reds announced that 21,743 people attended Redsfest this past weekend.

Greene was fantastic in 2025 when he was healthy. He made 19 starts with an ERA of 2.76, a WHIP of 0.938, and struck out 132 batters over 107 2/3 innings.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



