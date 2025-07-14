Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Release Four Minor League Pitchers

The Reds released four minor league pitchers on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

The Cincinnati Reds released right-handed pitcher Brooks Crawford, right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite, right-handed pitcher Mendry Solano, and right-handed pitcher Mauricio Colmenares on Saturday, according to the team's minor league transaction log.

Crawford has been with the Reds organization since 2023 and appeared in 15 games with Double-A Chattanooga this season, and had an ERA of 8.28.

Braithwhite was drafted in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He spent the first half of the 2025 season in High-A Dayton and had a 4.66 ERA in 16 games.

Solano spent the 2024 season with the Reds in the Dominican Summer League before spending the 2025 season with the ACL Reds. He had an 11.08 ERA in 11 games for the ACL Reds.

Colmenaris appeared in 27 games in the Dominican Summer League for the Reds over the past two seasons. This year, he had a 5.79 ERA in 11 games with the ACL Reds.

