Cincinnati Reds Sign Florence Y'alls Pitcher Beau Blanchard to Minor League Contract

Blanchard has a 5.40 ERA in 20 games with Louisiana Monroe in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Florence Y'alls announced that the Cincinnati Reds have signed relief pitcher Beau Blanchard to a minor league contract.

Before signing with the Y'alls, Blanchard had a 4.03 ERA over 13 games with the Frederick Keys of the 2024 MLB Draft League. He struck out 21 over 29 innings.

The 23-year-old had a 6.84 ERA in 56 games across four college seasons with New Orleans and Louisiana-Monroe.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

