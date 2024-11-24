Luis Mey's Meteoric Rise for Reds May Be Start of Something Special
The Cincinnati Reds added Luis Mey to the 40-man roster, which checks off another box in his quest to make it to the big leagues in 2025.
Mey had an up and down season in 2024, but solidified his 40-man appointment with a dominant performance in the Arizona Fall League. He allowed a single solitary hit and no runs in all his appearances for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Mey began 2024 in Dayton where he had a solid 28.1% strikeout rate and a concerning 18.8% walk rate. Given that the league average walk rate is just over 8%, Mey was issuing an alarming amount of free passes.
He made his way to Chattanooga where he pitched just two less games than he did in Dayton. The alarming walk rate dropped, but not nearly enough.
Mey had just two walks in the 8 2/3 innings he pitched in the Arizona Fall League.
If he can cut the walk rate down to close to league average levels, Mey has the stuff to be a major league relief pitcher. He has a fastball that routinely hits 100 and mixes in a slider to keep hitters from sitting dead red.
The Reds routinely rotate through relief pitchers as the season goes along and Mey should be higher up on the list for a call up. I’d expect to see him around July 4.
